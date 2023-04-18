99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured after crashing into tree in Stearns County

Charles Finch, 74, of Litchfield, was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries when his vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree Monday afternoon in Brockway township.

This contributed photo shows a Litchfield man's vehicle after crashing into a tree Monday in rural Stearns County.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:44 PM

ST. STEPHEN — A Litchfield man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a tree east of St. Stephen.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Charles Finch was traveling north on Stearns County Road 1 in his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck an oak tree north of Sartell.

Finch was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 38700 block of County Road 1 in Brockway Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the St. Stephen Fire Department.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
