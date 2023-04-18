Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured after crashing into tree in Stearns County

ST. STEPHEN — A Litchfield man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a tree east of St. Stephen.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Charles Finch was traveling north on Stearns County Road 1 in his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck an oak tree north of Sartell.

Finch was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 38700 block of County Road 1 in Brockway Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the St. Stephen Fire Department.