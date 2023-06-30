Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota DPS Office of Traffic Safety reminds drivers to slow down

Extra patrols will be out on Minnesota roadways July 1-31 will be putting emphasis on enforcing speed limits to bring awareness to motorists and continue supporting the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program during the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.

Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota State Patrol trooper's vehicle
Contributed / Minnesota State Patrol
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:11 PM

ST. PAUL — Fourth of July weekend means fireworks, barbecues, and road trips.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety would like to remind drivers to slow down when traveling to holiday destinations.

According to a news release from DPS, additional law enforcement will be participating in a statewide extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign from July 1 through July 31.

The Office of Traffic Safety is coordinating the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign will include extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

According to OTS director, Mike Hanson, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are some of the most deadly on Minnesota roadways. “During the first 25 days of the current 100 days, preliminary figures show 46 people have lost their lives in crashes,” he said in the news release.

Hanson also said that’s the highest number within that time in the last ten years.

While most are concerned with getting a ticket, DPS said drivers should worry about far more dangerous consequences. According to the news release, 129 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2022.

During that specific time span in 2018-2022, preliminary numbers show 231 people died in speed-related crashes. Speed also contributed to an average of 122 deaths per year from 2018-2022, according to the release.

110322 Highway 52 Crash.PNG
Minnesota
MnDOT hopeful traffic fatalities continue downward trend
A spike in traffic deaths at the start of the pandemic may be winding down, but it's too early to tell, state official says
May 02, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

So far, 47 deaths have been attributed to speeding in 2023, according to Minnesota DPS.

According to the release, reducing speed will reduce a driver’s chances of being involved in a crash. Slowing down also gives the driver more control of their vehicle, and allows for a better response time.

Motorists should also keep a three-second following distance between themselves and a vehicle ahead of them to allow for safe stopping and reaction. According to DPS, it takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling 60 mph.

“As Minnesotans hit the road this Fourth of July, they can help manage this deadly trajectory with smart choices such as slowing down,” Hanson said.

