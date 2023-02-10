Minnesota law enforcement leaders warn of increasing number of 'sextortion' cases targeting minors

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is warning Minnesotans of emerging "sextortion" schemes targeting children.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said it had received more than 7,000 reports involving minors in 2022, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

“Sextortion'' is a term used to describe extortion in which a criminal convinces a victim to send explicit images of themselves and then threatens to share the images online in order to pressure victims to meet their demands, usually to get more explicit images or to meet for a sexual encounter, according to Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

“We’ve talked about sextortion before,” Jacobson said at a news conference Monday inside the BCA building in St. Paul. “But what we’re seeing in Minnesota right now is a significant surge in a different kind of sextortion,” Jacobson said. “It’s extortion that isn’t about sex. It’s straight up blackmail, financial extortion.”

Jacobson said the target is most often boys aged 10 to 17.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said agents first started receiving tips about Minnesota minors being blackmailed in this way a couple of years ago. Since then, hundreds of minors in Minnesota are among more than 3,000 victims nationwide, according to Evans.

The crimes usually follow a similar pattern.

"Most often it’s a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by a person purporting to be a beautiful girl, and convinces them to share explicit images with their face,” Evans said.

After the images are shared, things change quickly, and the perpetrator then pressures the victim to send money or gift cards, threatening to share the images if the conditions aren't met.

Schemes escalate quickly

That’s exactly what happened to one 14-year-old boy in Minnesota. According to the boy’s mother in a supplemental video, he told his parents that he was being threatened via social media.

The Department of Public Safety concealed both of their identities to protect the family.

The mother said it started when her son got a friend request on Instagram from an account purporting to be a 14-year-old girl that he did not know. Her son accepted the request, and began talking with the account holder through direct messages.

The account holder asked him if he wanted to have some fun, and the two moved their conversations to SnapChat. There, the perpetrator asked for explicit pictures of the minor. After the 14-year-old sent the images, the account holder demanded he pay $400.

The boy never sent any money, but was pressured to steal credit cards from his parents in order to make the payment. He also received death threats and calls directly to his phone through SnapChat.

The mother said that the perpetrator was able to determine who her son’s friends were online, sending him photos they posted from several different social media websites and was even able to determine what high school he attended.

“They made it very clear that they wanted to ruin his life and they had no issue doing that,” she said.

After a report was made to law enforcement, the boy and his parents were able to get in touch with multiple resources and flagged the photos in order to prevent them from going online.

“Within minutes, we had the photos marked so they couldn’t be posted online and a case started,” said the boy’s mother.

Agents took statements and also gathered evidence off the boy’s phone.

BCA investigators in Minnesota were able to determine the cases in the state originated from Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

“While the BCA has statewide jurisdiction and investigates cases that reach to other states and countries, the United States does not have agreements in place that would enable us to pursue criminals in these two countries,” Evans said.

He said that law enforcement will continue investigating and looking for ways to hold those responsible for the crimes accountable.

Educate children about safety

“While boys are the primary target of the crimes, young girls are being targeted too,” he said.

Evans stressed the importance of parents talking to their children about these types of crimes in order to educate and help prevent anything from happening in the first place.

“These criminals are counting on your children to feel fear and shame. They’re counting on our children to be afraid to tell you or another trusted adult,” he said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has outlined steps for parents and guardians if their child falls victim to a sextortion scheme.

First, get help before deciding to pay any money. Evans said, in some cases, photos get released even after money is sent.

Second, report the predator’s account through a platform’s safety features or settings. Third, block the account harassing the child but do not delete their profile or any messages because they could be useful for law enforcement.

Lastly, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can help parents and guardians find resources to get images removed if they were posted online.