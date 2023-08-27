6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal accident involving school bus

A school bus and a Ford Mustang collided Saturday night on Interstate 90. The accident is described as fatal, but no names have been released.

By Levi Jones
Today at 12:11 PM

WELLS — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus Saturday night on Interstate 90 south of Wells, Minnesota.

Names have not been released, and it's not known how many died or in which vehicle.

The bus was traveling east on I-90 and a Ford Mustang was traveling the opposite direction when they collided near the interchange with Minnesota Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report . The accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday.

Available information is limited at this time. More details had been expected by noon Sunday, but the State Patrol has since updated its report to say names will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday.

There were a total of 10 people involved in the accident, including seven teens between the ages of 14 and 16, all from Waseca. Also on the school bus was a 24-year-old woman, and it was driven by a 79-year-old man, both also from Waseca. No identifying information has been released regarding the driver of the Ford Mustang.

Other responding agencies include Wells Ambulance, Wells Fire Department, Kiester Ambulance, Kiester Fire Department, Bricelyn Ambulance, Bricelyn Fire Department, Wells Police Department and the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.

