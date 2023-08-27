Update: S.D. driver killed in crash with Waseca volleyball team bus near Wells, Minnesota

WELLS, Minn. — A school bus carrying members of the Waseca High School volleyball team was involved in a crash that killed a South Dakota man Saturday night on Interstate 90.

No Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, according to a Waseca Public Schools post on Facebook.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of a Ford Mustang, Mark Alan Tigner, 55, of Brandon, South Dakota, was killed.

The school bus was traveling east on I-90 when it collided with the Mustang traveling the opposite direction near the interchange with Minnesota Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report . No further details of the collision were given. The accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday.

There were a total of nine people on the bus, including seven teens between the ages of 14 and 16, all from Waseca: Madelynn Leann Benzick, Madison Leigh Corder-Broughten, Makya Jo Donovan, Avery Elaine Gaul, Emily Myrna Mumme, Kalea Jewel Sartori and Audriamma Lynn Willingham. All seven of the teens on board suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Albert Lea Hospital for treatment, according to the State Patrol report.

Also on the school bus was Kelsey Jo Kahnke, 24, and the bus was driven by Charles Edward Cone, 79, both also from Waseca. Neither were injured in the accident. Cone was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol.

Kahnke is listed as a Waseca assistant volleyball coach on the Minnesota State High School League website.

According to the Facebook post by Waseca Public Schools, the volleyball team was returning home from an away game.

"Last evening, a school bus carrying our volleyball team was involved in a collision with another vehicle as they traveled back from an away contest," the post said, " ... we can confirm that no Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, and we are following up with students and families to support them through this event."

Other responding agencies include Wells Ambulance, Wells Fire Department, Kiester Ambulance, Kiester Fire Department, Bricelyn Ambulance, Bricelyn Fire Department, Wells Police Department and the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.

Tigner was wearing a seat belt. As of the Minnesota State Patrol's late afernoon update Sunday, the report says it is unknown if alcohol was involved.