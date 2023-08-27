6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Update: S.D. driver killed in crash with Waseca volleyball team bus near Wells, Minnesota

A school bus and a Ford Mustang collided Saturday night on Interstate 90. The driver of the Ford was killed.

Crash Report FSA
By Levi Jones
Today at 6:32 PM

WELLS, Minn. — A school bus carrying members of the Waseca High School volleyball team was involved in a crash that killed a South Dakota man Saturday night on Interstate 90.

No Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, according to a Waseca Public Schools post on Facebook.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of a Ford Mustang, Mark Alan Tigner, 55, of Brandon, South Dakota, was killed.

READ MORE

The school bus was traveling east on I-90 when it collided with the Mustang traveling the opposite direction near the interchange with Minnesota Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report . No further details of the collision were given. The accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday.

There were a total of nine people on the bus, including seven teens between the ages of 14 and 16, all from Waseca: Madelynn Leann Benzick, Madison Leigh Corder-Broughten, Makya Jo Donovan, Avery Elaine Gaul, Emily Myrna Mumme, Kalea Jewel Sartori and Audriamma Lynn Willingham. All seven of the teens on board suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Albert Lea Hospital for treatment, according to the State Patrol report.
Also on the school bus was Kelsey Jo Kahnke, 24, and the bus was driven by Charles Edward Cone, 79, both also from Waseca. Neither were injured in the accident. Cone was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahnke is listed as a Waseca assistant volleyball coach on the Minnesota State High School League website.

According to the Facebook post by Waseca Public Schools, the volleyball team was returning home from an away game.

"Last evening, a school bus carrying our volleyball team was involved in a collision with another vehicle as they traveled back from an away contest," the post said, " ... we can confirm that no Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, and we are following up with students and families to support them through this event."

Other responding agencies include Wells Ambulance, Wells Fire Department, Kiester Ambulance, Kiester Fire Department, Bricelyn Ambulance, Bricelyn Fire Department, Wells Police Department and the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.

Tigner was wearing a seat belt. As of the Minnesota State Patrol's late afernoon update Sunday, the report says it is unknown if alcohol was involved.

More by Levi Jones
accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Local
Willmar woman unhurt in crash that seriously injured motorcycle driver
A Winthrop motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Browntown with a Jeep driving by a Willmar woman.
7h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal accident involving school bus
A school bus and a Ford Mustang collided Saturday night on Interstate 90. The accident is described as fatal, but no names have been released.
7h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Crash Report FSA
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in crash near Sauk Centre
Wade Erwin Hicks suffered non-life -hreatening injuries in accident west of Sauk Centre on Interstate 94.
4d ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
BusStation.jpg
Local
Fare-free bus route pilot program marks one month in Willmar
Central Community Transit's Willmar route bus rides are free through Dec. 31, 2023, as part of a pilot program.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Pen House Boba 072823 001.jpg
Members Only
Business
Young entrepreneur opens boba shop in downtown Willmar
Agg Thaw, who more often goes by "Pen," knew she wanted to have a business, and in April she opened Pen House Boba in downtown Willmar.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Levi Jones
T.J. Maxx 080123 001.jpg
Business
T.J. Maxx to open Aug. 13 in Willmar
The plans for a T.J. Maxx location in Willmar were first unveiled to the public about a year ago when the Willmar Planning Commission reviewed and approved the plan. The grand opening is Aug. 13.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Tribune file photoWillmar Municipal Utilities purchases the vast majority of its power on the market via power supply contracts. The Utilities Commission is now deciding whether to continue purchasing power as an individual or join a joint action agency.
Local
Willmar Municipal Utilities asked to prepare for local generation amid heat wave
MISO, which manages power generation and transmission across the Midwest, has asked members to prepare their local generation units in case they need to be activated Wednesday amid this week's heat wave.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Levi Jones

By Levi Jones
Levi Jones is the West Central Tribune’s business reporter. After growing up in the Twin Cities, Jones attended Hamline University for journalism and media communications. After graduating in 2020, Jones has worked as a reporter covering anything from sports to politics.
What To Read Next
FSA POLICE LIGHTS
Minnesota
Minneapolis police search for man accused of trying to run over officer
2h ago
 · 
By  MPR News staff
ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jennie-O 082523 001.jpg
Minnesota
Jennie-O Turkey Store is raising the National Thanksgiving Turkey
5h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.008.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Cold Spring draftee leads Elrosa Saints to third weekend
2m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's Jordan Sagedahl, 23, high-fives teammate Logan Swann after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Photos: Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Blue Earth Pirates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
36m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors split weekend games
56m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne