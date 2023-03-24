99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessibly to public

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer announced a new online resource on the State Patrol's website to give the public easier access to information on policies and data, some of which had not previously been accessible on the website.

Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Contributed
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 6:33 AM

ST. PAUL — A new online dashboard on the Minnesota State Patrol's official website was launched March 20, to help promote accountability, transparency, and provide the public easier access to vital data.

Related:

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the new dashboard will give people an inside look at what the State Patrol does.

State Patrol Col. Matt Langer, who presented the new dashboard tools in various slides at the news conference Monday, said the dashboard was an idea with both discipline and accountability in mind.

He said, "if you think of an organization that operates with accountability intact, you think favorably of them." Langer said the important goal of the dashboard is educating Minnesotans on what the State Patrol does on a daily basis.

Matt-Langer-Image.jpg
Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol
Contributed / Minnesota State Patrol

Langer said the information available helps tell what he believes are great stories about members of the State Patrol across the entire organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the new tools available to the public on the dashboard are pages with data from dispatch, use-of-force incidents and the Minnesota State Patrol's policies, the latter of which had never been posted on the State Patrol's website, according to Langer.

Langer explained some of the information available through slides, including the fact that dispatchers answered about 200,000 calls statewide in 2022 — 181,825 total, according to data provided on the dashboard.

Obviously, use of force is an important topic and will continue to be in the future, Langer said.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that Minnesota State troopers do every day and year," he said, noting that out of more about 437,000 interactions, 196 resulted in the use of force. Langer clarified that use of force can range from the most minimal, such as verbal commands, to the extreme of discharging a service weapon.

Of the 196 use-of-force incidents recorded in 2022, three resulted in the use of deadly force, according to data provided.

More by Dale Morin:
Midwest Machinery, Madison, Minn., March 21, 2023 - Photo 2
Local
Large fire destroys Madison, Minnesota, machinery dealership, forces evacuations but no injuries reported
After residents from 17 homes were evacuated Tuesday night, and with assistance from 23 different agencies, firefighters were able to control a blaze at Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota. A citywide water restriction was enacted. Evacuees have since been allowed back in their homes.
March 22, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
gavel.jpg
Local
Watkins, Minnesota, man sentenced to 32 months for domestic assault
Refugio Kooky Muniz III, originally charged as Refujio Kooky Schorn, of Watkins, was sentenced to serve a concurrent 32-month prison sentence for a domestic assault in Meeker County. He was incarcerated Nov. 2, 2022, for another felony domestic assault conviction in Stearns County.
March 17, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
2536766+gavel.jpg
Local
Milan, Minnesota, man sentenced for striking co-worker with machete outside their Montevideo workplace
Threes Sepes Sepinon, 35, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for swinging a machete at his co-worker in the parking lot of their Montevideo workplace.
March 15, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Tribune file photo The exterior of the Southern Minnesota beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville is pictured in this undated photo.
Local
Beet pellet fire reported Friday still smoldering at Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville
A fire at the Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville was reported Friday night. According to Renville Fire Chief Aaron Haen, the fire was still smoldering Monday, but under control.
March 13, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

All the data on the new dashboard is publicly available information, but it had not been posted online in one location before, according to the news release.

"(The) Method of the dashboard isn't to say that everything about the State Patrol is perfect, but one of our core values is excellence," Langer said. "Excellence to us is not a destination, it's a journey where we're working hard and looking at each other with open and objective eyes, hungry to do better and to work harder."

He went on to say that he hoped the effort is met favorably by the public. "We hope that people who support us, or sometimes are critics of the state patrol, both go on the website and click on the dashboard and learn a little bit more about what we're doing and why we're doing it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Minnesota State Patrol Dashboard can be found at dps.mn.gov/divisions/msp/dashboard/Pages or by going to the Minnesota State Patrol's homepage at dps.mn.gov/divisions/msp and clicking "Dashboard" in the tool bar.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
Janell Johnson
Minnesota
Bemidji woman found guilty in murder of brother-in-law
March 23, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
DSC_0406.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House passes bill to protect gender-affirming treatments for minors
March 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Millville - Wabasha County map.png
Minnesota
Man struck by vehicle and killed in southeast Minnesota
March 23, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Bralyn Steffensmeier 2-DSC_6702.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Karl-Anthony Towns is the hero in his return as Timberwolves top Atlanta
March 22, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco to begin the season on injured list for the Twins
March 22, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press