MnDOT given the OK to use Wireless Emergency Alerts for motorists

An agreement between the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow MnDOT to use FEMA's national system for local road closure alerts. MnDOT alerts will be sent only for closures on state highways and interstates.

Erica Dischino / TribuneA Life Link helicopter lands Wednesday on Kandiyohi County Road 5 to transport a driver involved in an accident at the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 27 north of Willmar.
A Life Link helicopter lands Oct. 17, 2018, on Kandiyohi County Road 5 to transport a driver involved in an accident.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Today at 4:56 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday it has entered an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use Wireless Emergency Alerts through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, FEMA’s national system for local alerting that gives emergency information to the public.

The agreement will allow MnDOT to use the same system to provide real-time information on road closures to people in nearby areas.

According to a news release from MnDOT, these alerts use the same system that shares vital notifications, such as AMBER alerts, and more time-sensitive information during natural disasters or threats to public safety.

The alerts are sent directly to mobile devices without the need for the user to download an app or subscribe to a service. MnDOT said other state departments of transportation in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas have successfully used the alerts for major road closures.

Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in the release, “Road closures can occur suddenly, especially in cases of severe weather or major crashes on the highway system. With WEA messages, MnDOT will be able to send immediate mobile alerts to people in the vicinity of a highway closure or detour.”

The messages should help with minimizing motorists on the roadways, Daubenberger said, which will help law enforcement and emergency services respond to incidents quickly.

According to the release, alerts from MnDOT will typically include a link to 511mn.org for more information and a simple description on the closure or incident.

An example of the alert would look like:

“EMERGENCY ALERT – The I-90 corridor is closed from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea due to blizzard conditions. Go to www.511mn.org for more information and updates.”

MnDOT will send emergency alerts only when highway closures of more than four hours are expected due to weather or major crashes and accidents, according to the release. Under the agency’s jurisdiction, alerts will only be sent for closures on state highways and interstates. Alerts will be sent to all mobile phones within a one-mile band around the highway, beginning 10 miles ahead of any closure location.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
