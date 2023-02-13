Multiple inmates treated after overdosing at Morrison County Jail

LITTLE FALLS — Six inmates were treated after overdosing Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison County Jail.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at 6:57 p.m. jail staff found an unresponsive inmate in a housing unit. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and assisted correctional officers with lifesaving efforts, including administering Narcan. Narcan is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

While working on the first inmate, other inmates in the same housing unit began showing signs of a potential overdose. In total, six inmates showed signs of overdosing and five were treated with Narcan.

All six male inmates in the same housing unit were transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital for treatment and monitoring. After being evaluated at the hospital, the inmates were cleared and released back to the Morrison County Jail.

In the news release, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said he was “... proud of everyone’s collaborative efforts, for their quick response and lifesaving actions, which ultimately saved the lives of six inmates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the Minnesota Department of Corrections was notified of this incident and an investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Little Falls Police Department.

This case remains an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department, CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital staff, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.