New London man injured Thursday in deadly crash near Roscoe, Minnesota

ROSCOE — A New London man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 23 just outside of Roscoe.

Complete details were not yet available, but the Minnesota State Patrol classified it as a fatal crash.

According to the State Patrol’s accident report , Brian Raymond Johnson, 68, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on Highway 23 when it rear-ended an Oldsmobile sedan.

Johnson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not involved. He was transported to CentraCare — Paynesville for treatment of his injuries.

The airbags in his pickup deployed.

Additional information on the driver of the Oldsmobile, a 35-year-old male from Fort Ripley, is expected to be released at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Further information on a passenger in the sedan, a 22-year-old male from Little Falls, is expected to be released at noon Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 246th Avenue in Munson Township.

Paynesville Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Transportation and North Aircare assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.