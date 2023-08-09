Nova, a 6-year-old Golden Retriever, bonds with victims, witnesses in Stearns County court

ST. CLOUD — Nova is one of the few dogs a person could say is working in multiple legal cases.

Nova, a facility dog at the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, made Minnesota history by being the first facility dog to accompany someone on the witness stand during testimony.

Stearns County Attorney Office’s facility dog, Nova, and her handler, Keli Trautman, pose for a photo in front of the Stearns County courthouse in St. Cloud on Friday, July 28, 2023. Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa / St. Cloud LIVE

She is trained to be very approachable, especially to people who may have to recount some of the worst moments of their lives, such as witnesses or victims involved in a legal case.

Nova is a 6-year-old Golden Retriever. Like many other Golden Retrievers, Nova is friendly and gentle, making her perfect for her role.

“She says hi to whoever I want her to say hi to,” said Keli Trautman, Nova's handler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nova even has an icebreaker to make someone feel calm and at ease: She will bring a basket of baseball cards and hand a card to the person.

The cards aren’t the only trick up her sleeve.

Nova, the facility dog at the Stearns County Attorney's Office, holds a basket of baseball cards. Contributed / Stearns County Attorney's Office

Who is Nova

Nova was provided to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office by Helping Paws, a Hopkins-based nonprofit organization that breeds and trains facility dogs and other assistance dogs. Assistance dogs is an umbrella term used to describe any working dog, such as a guide dog for the visually impaired or a service dog, according to Jonathan Kramer, the marketing manager for Helping Paws.

Nova was named after her first caretaker’s first car, a Chevy Nova, according to Trautman.

Prep Meet Bruno, the baseball-loving yellow lab who loves foul territory Owner Al Schulte's dog has been retrieving foul balls at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell for the past four years and will outrun anyone to get one.

Trautman is not just Nova’s handler; she is also a paralegal and victim/witness coordinator. They go to work together and live together.

“She goes to the groomer regularly, and we’re always working on her skills,” Trautman said. “I don’t do that with my other pets. ... My other dog gets confused and wonders 'why is she leaving and I'm not?'”

Nova tries to bond with someone in need before, during or after testimony. “She’ll rest her head on someone’s lap and just let them pet her, she’ll lay down by their feet, she’ll nudge their arm if they’re not petting her or if their tone of voice changes,” Trautman said. “Just to let them know she’s still here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She did the same for a teenage victim of sexual abuse during the trial of Jairo Missael Fernandez Sorto. Nova accompanied the victim during testimony; Sorto was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Local St. Cloud man gets 30 years for sexually abusing child; facility dog accompanies victim during testimony The trial for Jairo Missael Fernandez Sorto, 37, was notable for the presence of facility dog Nova. The Stearns County Attorney's Office said that this was the first instance of a facility dog accompanying a victim during testimony in Minnesota.

How Nova started

According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office website, County Attorney Janelle Kendall began looking into acquiring a facility dog for her staff in 2014 after learning about the calming benefits they offer to victims and witnesses. After years of searching, Kendall connected with Helping Paws in early 2019.

“Starting from 8 weeks (old), the puppies are paired with volunteers who take them into their hearts and homes,” Kramer said in a phone call. For two-and-a-half years, the volunteers oversee the training and development of the puppies.

Helping Paws puppy. Contributed / Helping Paws

During that time, once a week, the puppies attend a class with their volunteer to learn the cues and skills needed to be an assistance dog. “That’s everything from turning on lights and opening doors to picking up credit cards from the floor,” Kramer said. Once they pass all the tests, they are paired with an applicant.

Helping Paws has a program department in place to pair applicants with dogs. When Trautman and Nova were paired, they went through three weeks of training to learn how to work together.

Once Nova made her new home in Stearns County, Trautman said she would be with her wherever she went, often hiding under a seat during hearings and trials.

Since she started

Helping Paws logo. Contributed / Helping Paws

According to Trautman, as of July 28, Nova is actively involved in providing care and support to individuals in more than 50 ongoing cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the attorney’s office announced Nova’s assistance in a testimony, Kramer said they received an additional application from a different city in the state for a facility dog just two days later.

He couldn’t say whether the story had anything to do with it, but Kramer did say, “I don’t like to believe in coincidences.”

