One injured in ATV crash at Clearwater Campground in Stearns County

SOUTH HAVEN — A man suffered head injuries after an ATV crash Friday at a campground in Stearns County.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Nicholas Reis, of South Haven, was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The release did not describe the injuries any further.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, May 12, at a Clearwater Forest Campground located in the 13600 block of Clearwater Forest Circle in Fairhaven Township.

According to the release, deputies arrived on scene and found Reis with injuries to his head. Reis was the only occupant of the ATV.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mayo Ambulance and the South Haven Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.