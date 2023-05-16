99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

One injured in ATV crash at Clearwater Campground in Stearns County

Nicholas Reis, 41, of South Haven, suffered injuries to his head after an ATV crash Friday. He was transported to the hospital in St. Cloud for treatment.

StearnsCo.ATV.Crash.ClearwaterCamp.051223.jpeg
Picture of the crashed ATV at the scene in the Clearwater Campgrounds.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:15 PM

SOUTH HAVEN — A man suffered head injuries after an ATV crash Friday at a campground in Stearns County.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Nicholas Reis, of South Haven, was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The release did not describe the injuries any further.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, May 12, at a Clearwater Forest Campground located in the 13600 block of Clearwater Forest Circle in Fairhaven Township.

According to the release, deputies arrived on scene and found Reis with injuries to his head. Reis was the only occupant of the ATV.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mayo Ambulance and the South Haven Fire Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
FSA Ambulance lights
Minnesota
Two men rescued from islands in Mississippi River in St. Cloud after boat gets away
May 16, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
300a06-20150505-050515marijuana01.jpg
Minnesota
Negotiators settle on Minnesota marijuana taxes, possession limits
May 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
Gun control measures, path to prison sentence reduction head to Minnesota governor's desk
May 16, 2023 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott