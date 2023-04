Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338

The president's visit was part of a push to highlight what officials say are the positive economic effects of his policies.

PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.

