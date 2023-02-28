99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Silver Lake, Minnesota, man fatally injured in McLeod County rollover crash

Dean Nathaniel Christopherson, 54, of Silver Lake, died after his vehicle rolled over on Minnesota Highway 7 in Hale Township on Sunday.

3069517+fatal-crash0.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 27, 2023 06:05 PM

SILVER LAKE — A 54-year-old Silver Lake man died after suffering fatal injuries in a rollover crash on Sunday.

Related:

Dean Nathaniel Christopherson was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Highway 7 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled near 190th Street in McLeod County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol Accident report.

Christopherson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and it’s believed alcohol was a factor in the crash reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The accident report lists Hutchinson Health Hospital as the treating health care facility.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance, and Allina Ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
An image of a program for the funeral of Refugio Rodgriguez.
Exclusive
The Vault
National expert weighs in on Montevideo death investigation as new image of body surfaces 
March 06, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
e0bcf4-20230306-vandalized-window-webp692.jpg
Minnesota
Minneapolis police investigating vandalism at 'crisis pregnancy center'
March 06, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown