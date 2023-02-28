Silver Lake, Minnesota, man fatally injured in McLeod County rollover crash

SILVER LAKE — A 54-year-old Silver Lake man died after suffering fatal injuries in a rollover crash on Sunday.

Dean Nathaniel Christopherson was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Highway 7 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled near 190th Street in McLeod County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol Accident report.

Christopherson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and it’s believed alcohol was a factor in the crash reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The accident report lists Hutchinson Health Hospital as the treating health care facility.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance, and Allina Ambulance.