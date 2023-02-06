99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Minnesota

St. Cloud officials await details of Vice President Harris visit this week

Kamala Harris is expected to highlight the Biden administration's investments in electric vehicles

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at the DNC 2023 Winter Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the DNC 2023 Winter Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters
Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
February 06, 2023 12:30 PM

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud area officials are still awaiting more details about the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to the area this week.

The White House announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that Harris would be visiting as part of an effort to showcase how the Biden administration's economic agenda is affecting everyday lives.

The White House has reached out to the city of St. Cloud and St. Cloud Police Department to inform them of the visit, with more details to follow this week, Mayor Dave Kleis said on Monday, Feb. 6.

The visit is part of a media blitz to more than 20 states, with more than 30 events, featuring Biden, Harris and other cabinet members. The visits will follow the State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Harris is expected to visit Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a White House source.

The announcement on Friday only said that Harris will travel to St. Cloud to "highlight how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs."

For continuing coverage, visit stcloudlive.com all this week.

U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris economic agenda during visit to Philadelphia
Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
Stephanie Dickrell is a reporter with St. Cloud Live, a news website covering Central Minnesota and the St. Cloud area. Stephanie has covered the St. Cloud area for nearly a decade, covering everything from city government and arts and entertainment to health care and social justice issues.

Stephanie welcomes your story ideas and feedback. You can reach her at 320-763-1226 or stephanie@stcloudlive.com.
