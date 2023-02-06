St. Cloud officials await details of Vice President Harris visit this week

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud area officials are still awaiting more details about the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to the area this week.

The White House announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that Harris would be visiting as part of an effort to showcase how the Biden administration's economic agenda is affecting everyday lives.

The White House has reached out to the city of St. Cloud and St. Cloud Police Department to inform them of the visit, with more details to follow this week, Mayor Dave Kleis said on Monday, Feb. 6.

The visit is part of a media blitz to more than 20 states, with more than 30 events, featuring Biden, Harris and other cabinet members. The visits will follow the State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Harris is expected to visit Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a White House source.

The announcement on Friday only said that Harris will travel to St. Cloud to "highlight how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs."

