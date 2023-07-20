St. Cloud Rep. Dan Wolgamott apologizes for DWI arrest

ST. CLOUD — Rep. Dan Wolgamott apologized Thursday for his July 7 arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired.

In a statement sent to St. Cloud LIVE, the St. Cloud Democrat said he was "committed to doing the work I need ... to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

Wolgamott told St. Cloud LIVE Thursday he didn't release a statement earlier under the advice of his lawyer and is not able to elaborate further. He did say he and his lawyer expect to know more about any potential charges within four to six weeks.

Wolgamott said there were some issues with testing the night of the arrest and that may be causing the delay in a decision about potential charges.

Wolgamott's statement:

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Friday, July 7, while attending a weekend wedding celebration outside of Mora, Minnesota, I was stopped by law enforcement in Kanabec County under suspicion for driving while impaired. The Kanabec County Attorney is awaiting the results of a test before deciding on further action."

"I wholeheartedly apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and thank the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe."

"I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust you have placed in me."

RELATED:



Wolgamott was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol on July 7 on suspicion of driving while impaired in Kanabec County, according to a state patrol incident report.

The trooper was searching for a Lincoln MKZ involved in a complaint of an individual drinking in a liquor store parking lot, according to the report. The vehicle was spotted driving eastbound on Highway 23, and appeared to be weaving within its lane. The trooper made a traffic stop near Highway 23 and milepost 261.

Wolgamott showed signs of alcohol impairment during the trooper’s interaction with him, according to the report. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired.

He was booked at Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

Wolgamott represents District 14B, which includes St. Cloud and parts of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. He was elected to the state House in 2018, and now serves as speaker pro tempore.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud LIVE reached out to Sauk Rapids-Rice Public schools, where Wolgamott is employed as a coach, on July 11. Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom declined to comment on the matter. Calls for comment to Senate District 14 DFL, a local DFL party unit for the St. Cloud area, have not been returned.