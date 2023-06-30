Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

St. Cloud woman charged with murder in 2020 fentanyl death

The charges against Ashley Anne-Marie Kapol, 27, came about when St. Cloud police obtained new capabilities for accessing password-protected mobile phones, according to the criminal complaint.

Ashley Anne-Marie Kapol
Ashley Anne-Marie Kapol booking photo.
Contributed / Stearns County Jail
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Today at 12:02 PM

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman is facing a murder charge in relation to a drug overdose death in 2020, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Ashley Anne-Marie Kapol, 27, is charged with one count of murder in the third degree, a felony, through a sale, gift or distribution of schedules 1 and 2 controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 20, 2020, just before midnight, investigator Jeffrey Atkinson with the St. Cloud Police Department was sent to an apartment on the 3300 block of 14th Street North in St. Cloud to investigate a report of a death. After arriving, Atkinson found the body of an adult female lying on the floor of a bedroom, according to the complaint.

Atkinson spoke with the victim's adult son, who told officers that he had been with his mother in her home at 4:30 p.m. earlier that day. He said he left the home before returning at 9 p.m. on the same day. According to the complaint, the son saw his mother lying in her bedroom but thought that she had just passed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT CRIME AND COURTS NEWS:

Later that night, an adult male went to the apartment. The man, according to the complaint, had been trying to reach the victim and was concerned that she was not responding to his calls and text messages. He then entered the apartment and found her lying in her apartment in the same location that her son had seen her. The other adult male found the victim not breathing before deciding to call 911.

The victim’s body was later taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The autopsy report was issued on July 16, 2020, stating that the woman's body contained an extremely high level of fentanyl in her blood, and that the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

In February 2023, the St. Cloud Police Department obtained new capabilities for accessing password-protected mobile phones, according to the complaint, and were able to unlock the victim’s phone using new software. Atkinson reviewed the text messages on the phone and noticed a text chain between May 18, 2020, and June 20, 2020, between the victim and another individual who was later identified as Kapol.

According to the complaint, the text chain contained an agreed-to sale of Perc 30 pills, which often contains fentanyl, between the victim and Kapol.

On April 24, 2023, Atkinson interviewed Kapol while she was being housed in Benton County Jail. The defendant admitted that she sold pills, including Perc 30 pills, but denied selling any pills to the victim on the day she died.

According to the complaint, Kapol is in Stearns County Jail after being arrested on a probation violation warrant and has active warrants for her arrest for failing to appear for hearings in Hennepin County District Court. Her bail is set at $300,000 according to the Stearns County Jail roster.

Her next court date related to other charges is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30. Her next court date in relation to the third-degree murder charge is at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $40,000, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the victim and others were not provided by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is a reporter for St. Cloud Live, and welcomes your story ideas and suggestions at abdulla@stcloudlive.com.
What To Read Next
0d4496-20191119-macalester-building-renamed.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. colleges consider future diversity following affirmative action’s overturn
June 30, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
11-21 Pine Island School Lunch 5677.jpg
Minnesota
Here's a look at some new Minnesota laws going into effect July 1
June 30, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Minnesota politicians at left Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-4, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, D-Minn, and Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-4A, listen to Red River Women's Clinic staff about operations in Moorhead.jpg
Minnesota
Moorhead abortion clinic seeing 10-15% more patients, many from out of state
June 29, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: It was good night at KRA Speedway for this trio
August 25, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers hammer Larks, 13-1
June 29, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott