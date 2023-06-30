St. Cloud woman charged with murder in 2020 fentanyl death

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman is facing a murder charge in relation to a drug overdose death in 2020, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Ashley Anne-Marie Kapol, 27, is charged with one count of murder in the third degree, a felony, through a sale, gift or distribution of schedules 1 and 2 controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 20, 2020, just before midnight, investigator Jeffrey Atkinson with the St. Cloud Police Department was sent to an apartment on the 3300 block of 14th Street North in St. Cloud to investigate a report of a death. After arriving, Atkinson found the body of an adult female lying on the floor of a bedroom, according to the complaint.

Atkinson spoke with the victim's adult son, who told officers that he had been with his mother in her home at 4:30 p.m. earlier that day. He said he left the home before returning at 9 p.m. on the same day. According to the complaint, the son saw his mother lying in her bedroom but thought that she had just passed out.

Later that night, an adult male went to the apartment. The man, according to the complaint, had been trying to reach the victim and was concerned that she was not responding to his calls and text messages. He then entered the apartment and found her lying in her apartment in the same location that her son had seen her. The other adult male found the victim not breathing before deciding to call 911.

The victim’s body was later taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The autopsy report was issued on July 16, 2020, stating that the woman's body contained an extremely high level of fentanyl in her blood, and that the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

In February 2023, the St. Cloud Police Department obtained new capabilities for accessing password-protected mobile phones, according to the complaint, and were able to unlock the victim’s phone using new software. Atkinson reviewed the text messages on the phone and noticed a text chain between May 18, 2020, and June 20, 2020, between the victim and another individual who was later identified as Kapol.

According to the complaint, the text chain contained an agreed-to sale of Perc 30 pills, which often contains fentanyl, between the victim and Kapol.

On April 24, 2023, Atkinson interviewed Kapol while she was being housed in Benton County Jail. The defendant admitted that she sold pills, including Perc 30 pills, but denied selling any pills to the victim on the day she died.

According to the complaint, Kapol is in Stearns County Jail after being arrested on a probation violation warrant and has active warrants for her arrest for failing to appear for hearings in Hennepin County District Court. Her bail is set at $300,000 according to the Stearns County Jail roster.

Her next court date related to other charges is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30. Her next court date in relation to the third-degree murder charge is at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $40,000, according to the criminal complaint.

The names of the victim and others were not provided by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.