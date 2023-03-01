99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stearns County teen survives crash that destroyed car's front end

The crash occured Monday morning on Stearns County Road 17. Alexis Czeck, 16, suffered only minor injuries.

Vehicle Crash
The front end of this 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was ripped off in a crash Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, on Stearns County Road 17, east of state Highway 238 in Krain Township.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff’s Office
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
March 01, 2023 10:33 AM

KRAIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Freeport teen survived a dangerous crash Monday that ripped the front end from her car.

Alexis Czeck, 16, suffered only minor injuries in the wreck.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle crash on County Road 17, east of state Highway 238 in Krain Township.

Czeck was traveling east on County Road 17 in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, a semitruck driven by Jason Schade, 42, of Valley View, Pennsylvania, was traveling west on the same road.

Czeck's vehicle crossed over the center line, striking the semi on the driver’s side, before coming to a stop in the roadway, according to the release.

At the scene, a county deputy found the Cobalt blocking the eastbound lane of County Road 17. The Cobalt was missing the front end and its engine.

Schade was uninjured in the wreck. Czeck was wearing a seat belt.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was assisted by Holdingford Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.

