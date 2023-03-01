Stearns County teen survives crash that destroyed car's front end

KRAIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Freeport teen survived a dangerous crash Monday that ripped the front end from her car.

Alexis Czeck, 16, suffered only minor injuries in the wreck.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle crash on County Road 17, east of state Highway 238 in Krain Township.

Czeck was traveling east on County Road 17 in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, a semitruck driven by Jason Schade, 42, of Valley View, Pennsylvania, was traveling west on the same road.

Czeck's vehicle crossed over the center line, striking the semi on the driver’s side, before coming to a stop in the roadway, according to the release.

At the scene, a county deputy found the Cobalt blocking the eastbound lane of County Road 17. The Cobalt was missing the front end and its engine.

Schade was uninjured in the wreck. Czeck was wearing a seat belt.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was assisted by Holdingford Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.