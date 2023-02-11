Teen facing murder charge in January shooting death in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud teen is facing second-degree murder charges in a Jan. 17 shooting, according to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

The 15-year-old — who is not named in the release — was arrested on Jan. 18 on an unrelated case and has been in custody since his arrest. At that time, he was taken into custody and held for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm (under 18), and prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior felony qualifying convictions, according to the release.

On Jan. 17, 2023, Craig Lamar Hortman, 53, of St. Cloud was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in southeast St. Cloud. Officers and paramedics provided life-saving measures. Hortman, however, died at the scene.

Police in January said that the shooting did not appear to be a random incident. It was believed that the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.