99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Two men and their dogs uninjured after house fire in Stearns County

Ethan Walz, 26, and his roommate Alex Zierden, 28, woke up in the middle of the night Thursday to find smoke coming from the basement of their home. The two were able to evacuate the home safely with their two dogs.

StearnsCo.HouseFire.Hwy4.022323..jpg
Firefighters respond to a house fire overnight Feb. 23, 2023, in the city of Meire Grove, Minnesota
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 23, 2023 03:07 PM

MEIRE GROVE — Two men and their dogs safely evacuated a house fire reported overnight in Stearns County.

Related:

The fire was reported around 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Minnesota Highway 4 in Meire Grove.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ethan Walz reported waking up to smoke alarms going off inside the residence and saw smoke coming from the basement.

Walz then woke up his roommate, Alex Zierden, 28, and they left the home with their two dogs. No one else was inside the home.

Walz and Zierden were uninjured and did not seek any medical attention, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melrose, Sauk Centre and Freeport fire departments responded to the scene and put out the fire.

According to the release, the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
An image of a program for the funeral of Refugio Rodgriguez.
Exclusive
The Vault
National expert weighs in on Montevideo death investigation as new image of body surfaces 
March 06, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
e0bcf4-20230306-vandalized-window-webp692.jpg
Minnesota
Minneapolis police investigating vandalism at 'crisis pregnancy center'
March 06, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown