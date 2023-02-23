Two men and their dogs uninjured after house fire in Stearns County

MEIRE GROVE — Two men and their dogs safely evacuated a house fire reported overnight in Stearns County.

The fire was reported around 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Minnesota Highway 4 in Meire Grove.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ethan Walz reported waking up to smoke alarms going off inside the residence and saw smoke coming from the basement.

Walz then woke up his roommate, Alex Zierden, 28, and they left the home with their two dogs. No one else was inside the home.

Walz and Zierden were uninjured and did not seek any medical attention, according to the release.

The Melrose, Sauk Centre and Freeport fire departments responded to the scene and put out the fire.

According to the release, the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.