99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Two men rescued from islands in Mississippi River in St. Cloud after boat gets away

Two men and their boat were recovered from the Mississippi River on Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud. Both men were found on separate islands. No one was injured, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

FSA Ambulance lights
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:52 PM

ST. CLOUD — Two men were rescued Saturday from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud after their boat had gotten away from them.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from someone at an address in the 300 block of Montrose Road and reported there was a man located on an island in the Mississippi River asking for help. According to the release, the man said his boat had gotten away from him.

A short time afterward, another call came in from the man's son, who had also been with him on the island. He reported that his dad had gone into the water to retrieve the boat, but his dad went too far down the river and he couldn't see his dad or the boat anymore.

According to the release, additional boats from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Fire Department were dispatched to the area. St. Cloud firefighters located the man on another island and transported both men and the boat back to the access. No one was injured.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
StearnsCo.ATV.Crash.ClearwaterCamp.051223.jpeg
Minnesota
One injured in ATV crash at Clearwater Campground in Stearns County
May 16, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
300a06-20150505-050515marijuana01.jpg
Minnesota
Negotiators settle on Minnesota marijuana taxes, possession limits
May 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
Gun control measures, path to prison sentence reduction head to Minnesota governor's desk
May 16, 2023 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott