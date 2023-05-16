Two men rescued from islands in Mississippi River in St. Cloud after boat gets away

ST. CLOUD — Two men were rescued Saturday from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud after their boat had gotten away from them.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from someone at an address in the 300 block of Montrose Road and reported there was a man located on an island in the Mississippi River asking for help. According to the release, the man said his boat had gotten away from him.

A short time afterward, another call came in from the man's son, who had also been with him on the island. He reported that his dad had gone into the water to retrieve the boat, but his dad went too far down the river and he couldn't see his dad or the boat anymore.

According to the release, additional boats from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Fire Department were dispatched to the area. St. Cloud firefighters located the man on another island and transported both men and the boat back to the access. No one was injured.