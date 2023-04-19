99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Minnesota

Woman injured in three-vehicle crash north of Rockville on Minnesota Highway 23

Lila Lucille Fischbach, 44, of Cold Spring, suffered non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a three-vehicle crash. She was transported to St. Cloud for treatment. The other two drivers involved were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:33 PM

ROCKVILLE — A Cold Spring woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after three vehicles collided in an intersection near Rockville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 44-year-old Lila Lucille Fischbach was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. The two other drivers were not injured.

The State Patrol report said that Grant Richard Hollerman, 34, of St. Cloud, was driving eastbound on Stearns County Road 122 in a Ford F-150 pickup. A Ford F-650 truck, driven by 28-year-old Jeremy Dennis Lieser, of Belgrade, was traveling west on Stearns County Road 6 and Fischbach's vehicle was northbound on Minnesota Highway 23.

The crash was reported at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday. Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not listed as a factor in the crash. All three drivers were also wearing their seat belts.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Rockville Fire Department.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
