Woman killed Monday in McLeod County rollover crash

Heather Louise Johnson, 39, of Silver Lake, died after the pickup she was driving went off Minnesota Highway 7 and rolled. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

West Central Tribune staff report
February 22, 2023 04:05 PM

SILVER LAKE — A 39-year-old woman died Monday evening in a rollover crash near Silver Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Heather Louise Johnson, of Silver Lake, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that ran off of a snow- and ice-covered Minnesota Highway 7 while driving westbound.

According to the report, Johnson was not wearing her seat belt. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday near milepost 149 in Hale Township.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s office and the Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
