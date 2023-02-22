Woman killed Monday in McLeod County rollover crash

SILVER LAKE — A 39-year-old woman died Monday evening in a rollover crash near Silver Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Heather Louise Johnson, of Silver Lake, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that ran off of a snow- and ice-covered Minnesota Highway 7 while driving westbound.

According to the report, Johnson was not wearing her seat belt. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday near milepost 149 in Hale Township.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s office and the Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.