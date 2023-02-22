Woman killed Monday in McLeod County rollover crash
Heather Louise Johnson, 39, of Silver Lake, died after the pickup she was driving went off Minnesota Highway 7 and rolled. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
SILVER LAKE — A 39-year-old woman died Monday evening in a rollover crash near Silver Lake, Minnesota.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Heather Louise Johnson, of Silver Lake, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that ran off of a snow- and ice-covered Minnesota Highway 7 while driving westbound.
According to the report, Johnson was not wearing her seat belt. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
The crash was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday near milepost 149 in Hale Township.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s office and the Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
