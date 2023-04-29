99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Overpass in Glenwood to memorialize Deputy Josh Owen

Sen. Torrey Westrom says, "(It's) a meaningful way we can show just how much Deputy Owen meant to our community"

Hwy 29 overpass ribbon cutting.jpg
A ceremony to open the new Highway 29 overpass near Glenwood took place last fall. The overpass is being named in honor of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 5:56 AM

GLENWOOD — The Minnesota Senate adopted an amendment to the Transportation budget bill on Thursday, April 27 to memorialize Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen by renaming a Glenwood overpass in his honor.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, released the following statement and video :

“On Saturday, April 15, Deputy Josh Owen tragically lost his life in the line of duty. A meaningful way we can show just how much Deputy Owen meant to our community is by renaming the new Glenwood overpass in his honor. To memorialize his legacy, two signs would be put up on the overpass on Highway 29 and at the intersection of Highway 55. I heard from a number of constituents who wished to ensure Deputy Owen’s contributions to Pope County would be remembered for a long time. I thought this was a superior idea, and therefore, I brought it forward as a proposal to the Senate Transportation budget bill.”

Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn.
Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department

Owen was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic violence call in Cyrus. Another deputy and a Glenwood police officer were also wounded in the shooting. The shooter died at the scene.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_5384.JPG
News
Bison calving season heats up in South Dakota
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Press conference.jpg
News
'Losing Josh will never go away, ever,' says wife of slain Pope County deputy
April 20, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
deputiesmerrillowen
Breaking News
News
Fallen deputy shot three times, suspect died of multiple gunshot wounds in Cyrus, Minnesota, incident
April 19, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott