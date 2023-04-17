Procession for fallen Pope County sheriff's deputy draws hundreds to Glenwood, Minnesota
A procession brought the body of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen back to his home community of Glenwood on Monday morning.
GLENWOOD — Hundreds of people, including law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel, lined the street as the procession for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen proceeded into Glenwood on Monday, April 17, 2023.
He died at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood following an incident in Cyrus on Saturday, April 15.
Owen, another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were shot while responding to a domestic call.
Glenwood resident Linda Jenson was one of many supporters who came to watch the procession.
She said, “I think right across the street from us were law enforcement families who were all hugging. Just seeing that was making me tear up. So emotional. The community support was so amazing. And just to watch law enforcement vehicles one after another after another. So powerful!”
