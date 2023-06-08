Rochester Amateur Radio Club to participate in national field day

ROCHESTER — Amateur radio operators and enthusiasts from Rochester Amateur Radio Club will participate in a nationwide simulated emergency exercise during the Amateur Radio Relay League’s annual field day .

The Rochester Amateur Radio Club will participate in the event June 24-25 at Chester Woods Park near the park’s beach parking lot.

The event will feature the Rochester ARC, like other ARRL participating amateur radio clubs nationwide, establishing temporary amateur radio stations in public locations using emergency power.

Amateur radio operators, also known as ham operators, can do this by placing wire antennae in raised locations, such as trees or antenna masts in a contest to see how many other stations and operators they can reach as possible.

Amateur radio operates completely offline and off-grid, using the portion of the usable radio spectrum allotted to amateur radio.

This will be the 90th annual field day since the event’s founding in 1933. Amateur radio has existed since the late 19th century and was first popularized in America in the early 20th century.

The Rochester Amateur Radio Club has been in operation in some form since the early 1930s, with its most recent incarnation forming in 1981 from the combination of the older Rochester Amateur Radio Club Inc. and the Rochester Repeater Society, formed in 1971, according to the club’s history .