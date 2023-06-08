99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Rochester Amateur Radio Club to participate in national field day

The event will feature the Rochester ARC, like other ARRL participating amateur radio clubs nationwide, establishing temporary amateur radio stations in public locations using emergency power.

An amateur radio frequency
Dave Miller, emergency coordinator for the Douglas County (Wisconsin) Amateur Radio Emergency Service and Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service, describes the role of "hams" in assisting the National Weather Service with real-time, on-site reports of dangerous weather.
Bob King file photo / rking@duluthnews.com
By Reyan Ugas
Today at 9:59 PM

ROCHESTER — Amateur radio operators and enthusiasts from Rochester Amateur Radio Club will participate in a nationwide simulated emergency exercise during the Amateur Radio Relay League’s annual field day .

The Rochester Amateur Radio Club will participate in the event June 24-25 at Chester Woods Park near the park’s beach parking lot.

The event will feature the Rochester ARC, like other ARRL participating amateur radio clubs nationwide, establishing temporary amateur radio stations in public locations using emergency power.

Amateur radio operators, also known as ham operators, can do this by placing wire antennae in raised locations, such as trees or antenna masts in a contest to see how many other stations and operators they can reach as possible.

Amateur radio operates completely offline and off-grid, using the portion of the usable radio spectrum allotted to amateur radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the 90th annual field day since the event’s founding in 1933. Amateur radio has existed since the late 19th century and was first popularized in America in the early 20th century.

The Rochester Amateur Radio Club has been in operation in some form since the early 1930s, with its most recent incarnation forming in 1981 from the combination of the older Rochester Amateur Radio Club Inc. and the Rochester Repeater Society, formed in 1971, according to the club’s history .

By Reyan Ugas
What To Read Next
PXL_20230531_210502736.jpg
News
Federal pipeline regulators urged to issue moratorium on carbon capture pipelines
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Crash part of ambulance
Minnesota
Driver injured after hitting horse on road in central Minnesota
May 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
AwakeGrapes 10k 2970.jpg
News
'Awake the Grapes' foot races at Carlos Creek Winery near Alexandria set for Sunday, May 28
May 22, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne