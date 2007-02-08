Yellow Medicine County selects administrator

GRANITE FALLS -- Ryan Krosch will serve as Yellow Medicine County's first full-time county administrator.

The Yellow Medicine Board of Commissioners agreed to offer the position to Krosch on Wednesday, according to county auditor Carolyn Sherlin. Krosch accepted the post with a tentative starting salary of $74,099. He is expected to begin his duties on March 12.

Krosch is currently the community and economic development director with the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission in Appleton.

He will succeed John Chattin, who served as county administrator in a shared position with Swift County. Chattin resigned to accept the position of Bemidji city administrator late last year and urged the two counties to hire separate administrators.

Krosch said he intends to make his position a "focal point for Yellow Medicine County government operations." He told the Tribune that he will work with county departments to improve service "with an emphasis on providing services using new technology and the Internet.''

His overall goal is to make Yellow Medicine County known as "an innovative and proactive government service provider and a great place to live, work and do business.''

The new administrator said he will also devote part of his time to economic development for the county.

Krosch brings to his position experience working with local governmental units in western Minnesota. He has been with the Regional Development Commission in Appleton since 2001. Previously, he worked as a community development planner for the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission in Willmar.

A native of Vernon Center, Krosch is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a degree in rural and urban planning. His first post- college job involved working as a shared city administrator for smaller communities in Swift County.

His role with the Appleton RDC made him one of the principal authors of the Yellow Medicine County comprehensive plan.

"I will now have the opportunity to implement that plan,'' he said.

Krosch was among five finalists interviewed by the commissioners.

The other finalists included: Dave Bovee, Dawson city administrator; Juanita Lauritsen, director of the Southwest Private Industry Council, Montevideo; David Krueger, Arlington city administrator; and Winthro Block, formerly of Montevideo and currently the Rushford city administrator.