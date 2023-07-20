Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home after a five-year fight with multiple myeloma. His funeral service will be 1:30 pm, Tuesday, July 25th at Salem Covenant Church near Pennock. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7:00 pm, Monday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. His visitation will continue from noon until 1:30 pm, Tuesday at the church. www.hafh.org

Aaron Robert Tollefsrud was born May 14, 1978, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of Norman and Debra (Johnson) Tollefsrud. He grew up in the Murdock/Sunburg area and graduated from KMS High School in 1996. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and South Dakota State University, graduating in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering.

On June 20, 2009, Aaron married Rachel Green at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in Willmar. They made their home in Willmar and three children, Grace, Jonah, and Sophie were born to their marriage. Aaron worked for Case-New Holland in Benson, where he was responsible for several patents. In 2018, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and retired in 2021 to stay home with the kids.

Aaron was a member of Salem Covenant Church, where he served as chair of the church board and on numerous committees. He served as a weather observer, collecting data for the National Weather Service since 2010. He enjoyed helping on the family farm and could fix almost anything. Most of all, Aaron enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife: Rachel; their three children: Grace, Jonah, and Sophie; his mother: Deb (Gordy) Lindblad; and his siblings: Lee (Stephanie) Tollefsrud and their children, Kylee, Kody, and Kayla, Angela (David) Beyerl and their children, Avery, Ella, and Brienna; and Ryan (Jessica) Tollefsrud and their children, Owen, and Lindey. Also surviving are Rachel’s parents: Doug and Jan Green; a brother-in-law: Jon (Erin) Green and their children, Olivia, Jack, and Talitha; Gordy’s sons: Justin and Jordan Lindblad; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father: Norman Tollefsrud in 1995; and his grandparents: Glenmore and Josie Tollefrsud, and Robert and Marie Johnson.