Adam P. Trask, age 37, of Atwater, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Adam’s life may be directed to The Broken Church (c/o Rock of Life Church, 1708 8th Street SW, Willmar, MN 56201) or The Fortress (500 Russell St NW, Willmar, MN 56201). Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Adam Peter Trask was born on April 23, 1985, in Crosby, Minnesota, the son of Peter Trask and Sandra Moser. He grew up in Brainerd and graduated from Brainerd High School in 2003. Adam attended Central Lakes Community College in Brainerd and later Hennepin Technical College in Minneapolis. On October 6, 2018, Adam was married to Angelina Gilland, and they made their home in Atwater. Adam served as an Interim Minister at the First Reformed Church, as well as the Ministry Director at The Fortress. He also co-founded The Broken Church with Pastor Chris Alle.

Adam was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Adam loved to pour life into others through mentoring as much as he was blessed by all those that poured into him. God’s Grace was central to his life. He experienced that grace amidst the battles he fought in his own mind and heart, which spurred him to stand in the gap with others going through the same battles. He had a beautiful heart for hurt people even as he worked through his own pains. Besides enjoying time with others, he loved football, basketball, golf, fishing, cats, studying the Bible, and was a computer expert.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Angelina Trask of Atwater; parents, Sandra Moser of Twin Cities and Peter Trask of Brainerd; sister, brother-in-law and niece: Emilie, Ryan and Nora Canton of Buffalo; grandma, Darla Moser of Brainerd; half-sister, Haily Wahlgren of Dubuque, Iowa; besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.