Alan Robert Williams, 49 of Byron, formerly of the Willmar area, died Tuesday, May 23rd in New York. There will be a visitation Wednesday, June 14th from 5-7:00 pm at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment to be in Roseland Reformed Cemetery. www.hafh.org

Alan was born November 26, 1973, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Donn and Karen (Wigen) Williams. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian Faith. He attended Central Minnesota Christian School, graduating in 1992. Following high school, he worked a variety of jobs before settling in as a truck driver.

On November 3, 2001, he was united in marriage to Christina Bergstrom and two daughters, Emma and Ivy, were born. Alan continued driving truck, dispatching and also drove tour bus, of which he truly enjoyed. Alan enjoyed traveling, playing video games, music, and movies. Spending time in the kitchen and cooking was one of his favorite things to do.

Surviving are his daughters, Emma and Ivy; brothers and sisters, Jack, and John (Allison) Williams, Jill Williams and Jenny (David) Huhn; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Williams and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donn, and his maternal grandfather, Robert Williams.