Alan Volkenant

Alan John Volkenant, age 74, of Willmar, MN, formerly of Ortonville passed away December 15, 2022 at CentraCare Care Center, Willmar, MN. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rosen, MN A celebration of life will follow from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the VFW in Ortonville, Minnesota. Survived by Bonnie, daughter Nicole Twedt, Granddaughter Marissa Twedt two great grandchildren, brothers Peter Volkenant and Paul Volkenant, sisters Mary Aakre and Theresa Anderson and many in-laws.