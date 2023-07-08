Alice N. Schmitz, age 86, of Willmar, passed away Thursday morning, July 6, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Alice Nell Schmitz was born on November 23, 1936, in Elrosa, Minnesota, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Woeste) Weinmann. She grew up and received her education in the Elrosa community. On October 15, 1955, in Elrosa, Alice was united in marriage to Norbert F. Schmitz. They made their home in St. Paul where Norbert worked construction. In 1961, they moved to a farm near Belgrade and became engaged in farming. In 1970, they moved to a farm near Regal and continued farming. In 1980, they moved into Willmar and Alice operated a licensed daycare business. She was an active member of the Church of St. Mary.

Alice loved her family very much. She enjoyed taking them on picnics and to parks. She taught her children how to laugh, love, pray, cook, bake and sew. Alice also enjoyed swimming and playing card games, especially 500 and Rummy.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cecilia (and Fred) Mueller of Brooklyn Park, Lindy (and Rick) Eckblad of Willmar, Cindy Coyle of Spicer and Milly (and Steve) Dols of Willmar; eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert in 2005; one great granddaughter, Paulina; four brothers, Albert, George, Joe and Jerry and four sisters, Ledwina, Annie, Delores and Regina.