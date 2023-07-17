Alice Wein

Alice Lorraine Wein, age 96, of Renville, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Compassionate Cottage in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Willmar. The Rev. Craig Engel will officiate. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery south of Renville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.

Alice Lorraine Wein was born on September 28, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William and Malvina (Schemel) Johnson. She attended grade school in Minneapolis. She and her family moved to Renville in 1938. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Renville in 1939, and later graduated from Renville High School in 1944. The following fall, she attended Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, after which she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. A year later, she accepted a position as a stenographer-typist for John Morrell, & Co. in their downtown office, a position she held for four years. On September 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Frederick Schmidt of rural Renville. They resided on a farm SE of Renville where Alice continued to live with her mother-in-law and children after her husband’s death in 1968. On July 7, 1973, she was united in marriage to Brainerd Wein, who farmed SW of Renville in Sacred Heart Township. After his death in 2000, Alice moved into Renville. Alice was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her Bridge club, and volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Mobile and the Renville Museum.

She is survived by her daughters and sons: Susan (and Dwight) Munneke of Willmar, Rick (and Cindy) Schmidt of Spicer, Bill (and Jill) Schmidt of Winona, Ellen Mulder of Pella, Iowa, and Cathy (and Dan) Lindberg of Coon Rapids, MN; 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands Frederick and Brainerd, and her siblings: Bob Johnson, Stan Jepson, David Jepson, and Loreen Olson, and her son-in-law Larry Mulder. Blessed Be Her Memory Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN www.dirksblem.co