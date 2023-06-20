Alys J. Barr

Alys Joan Barr passed away June 14, 2023 at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, MN. A service will take place on Saturday, July 1 at 1:00 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar, MN.

Alys was born on December 23, 1934 on her family farm near Belgrade, Minnesota. Her parents were Inez and Martin Bakko. Alys was baptized and confirmed at Big Grove Lutheran Church and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1952.

Alys atteded Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and, in 1957, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. That following summer, while participating in a Quaker program in Louisville, Kentucky, Alys met the love of her life, George Barr. They were married August 29, 1959 at Big Grove Lutheran Church near Belgrade, moved to Columbus, Ohio, and then to Minnetonka where they started to raise their children. In 1966 they moved to Willmar, where they lived for 57 years.

Service was important to Alys, and she had a long list of organizations that she volunteered with. She was also an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar.

For the last 20 years of her career, Alys worked as a Social Worker at Beverly Health Care-Northside Nursing Home where she was recognized for her care and commitment to the residents and her colleagues.

Alys enjoyed traveling, camping, attending musicals, plays, and concerts, spending time at the lake lot, playing cards with grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends.

Alys will be dearly missed by her husband of 64 years, George; children John (Linda) Barr, Maryanna Swenson, Larry (Jane) Barr, Jeanne Barr, and Lisa (Sam) Mitchell; and her much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Inez Bakko, and by several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her family wishes to thank the many caregivers of Bethesda in Willmar, MN, and of Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, MN for the loving care they provided.