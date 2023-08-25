Ann L. Fleck

Ann Louise Fleck, age 68, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 20, at her residence.

Visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Monday, September 18, at the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Ann Louise Fleck was born on April 11, 1955, in Montevideo, Minnesota, the daughter of Robert and Colleen “Coke” (Murphy) Fleck. She grew up in the communities of Montevideo, Duluth and Willmar, graduating from Willmar High School in 1973. Following high school Ann worked at Bimbos, Paffrath Jewelers, Gordon’s Jewelers and K-Mart. She later attended St. Mary’s College in Rochester and began working at the Mayo Clinic as a surgical technician. In 2009, she moved to Willmar. Ann was a gemologist and an avid sewer of clothing and quilts. She enjoyed playing softball, collecting and refurbishing antiques and jewelry. She was a member of the Church of St. Mary.

Ann is survived by six siblings, Dr. Michele (and Brad) Babb of Toledo, OH., Margaret Fleck of Willmar, Patricia Lien of Superior, WI., Mary Fleck of Lino Lakes, Dr. Robert (and Melissa) Fleck of Cincinnati, OH., and Jean Dummer of Eden Prairie; besides many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol in infancy.