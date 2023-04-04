Ann L. LaPatka

Ann Louise LaPatka (Cook) passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and remembered lovingly by all.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

To know Ann was to love her. She welcomed all through her storytelling, the interest she took in others, her amazing cooking and unending hospitality. An educator and home economics teacher, Ann passed on her love of quilting, sewing, making clothes, crafting and creating indelible recipes for numerous dishes that will live on in family kitchens for generations to come. She cherished the many summers traveling with her family in the pop-up camper, retirement years in the RV with George and wintering in Arizona. She loved her hometown of Duluth, Central High School reunions, the North Shore and Lake Superior and playing any variety of card games and marbles with family and friends. Everyone who played against Ann lost at some point! Ann’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts that can only be filled by the memories of her love, faith, care and indomitable spirit.

Survived by adoring husband, George of 65 years; 5 children, Beth (Ray) Yakimchuk, Mike (Sheri), Tony (Mary), Bob (Lisa) LaPatka and Amy (Steve) Dornbach; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Further survived by sister, Susan (Jerry) Conners, numerous nieces and nephews and a legion of devoted friends

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Eleanor Cook and sister, Betty (Rodney) Johnson.