Ardis Kveene, age 88 of Appleton, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial was at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Appleton. Burial was in Appleton City Cemetery. Fr. Jeremy Kucera officiated.

Ardis Viola Kveene was born September 26, 1934, in Madison, Minnesota, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Larson) Vonderharr. She attended Madison High School where she graduated with the Class of 1952.

On December 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Obert Kveene at Fort Bliss, Texas. Obert and Ardis lived in Hawaii until 1956 while he was serving in the Army, stationed at Schofield Barracks. After departing the Army, they farmed in the Madison area until 1964 when they moved to Holloway, farming until 1988. In 1997 they moved into Appleton and Ardis moved to Bethesda Grand, Willmar in 2020.

Ardis is survived by her children: Douglas (Julie) Kveene of Willmar, Randall (Leslie) Kveene of Willmar, Norman (Kelly) Kveene of Pennock, Julie (Tim Littleton) Behrens of Monument, CO, Michael (Melissa) Kveene of New Prague, Jerilyn (David) Erickson of Lonsdale, and Patricia (Bradley) Swenson of Milbank, SD; 19 grandchildren: Jeanne Ashburn, Kristina LaBrie, Andrew Kveene, Jennifer Gunlogson, Rebecca Langner, Angela Milo, Stephanie Hoff, Christopher Kveene, Alison Kveene, Michelle Lewallen, Kristen Oase, Brandon Kveene, Danielle Johnson, Anthony Kveene, Kaitlyn Turner, Stephen Erickson, Nathan Erickson, Montana Swenson and Cole Swenson; and 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosella Kallhoff of Canby; brothers: Charles (Shirley) Vonderharr of Fridley, and Thomas (JoAnn) Vonderharr of Roseville; sister-in-law, Virginia Christensen of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Alwood (Elois) Kveene of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Obert Kveene on April 5, 2003, her son, John Kveene on February 11, 2015, her infant daughter, Elizabeth Kveene on May 2, 1970; her parents, Albert and Alice Vonderharr; her parents-in-law, Nels and Stina Kveene; sister, Louise Dohm; brother, Linus Vonderharr; Blessed be the memory of Ardis Viola Kveene. Memorials may be sent to St John’s Catholic Church, Appleton, MN and Hope Pregnancy Center, Willmar, MN. Please sign the guestbook at www.zniewskifuneralhome.com