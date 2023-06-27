Arland G. Vikse, age 90, of Willmar, passed away Thursday evening, June 22, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Willmar American Legion Post. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Arland George Vikse was born on February 14, 1933, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of George and Anna (Hanson) Vikse. He grew up and received his education in Willmar. From 1951 to 1955, Arland served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On April 23, 1959, Arland was united in marriage to Esther Buss at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. They made their home in Willmar where Arland worked at Burman Company. He then started Childs Play Products which later burned down. Arland then worked for Pederson Construction for many years as a foreman carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Arland and Esther traveled to many places out west and into Canada. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post.

He is survived by his wife, Esther; one daughter, Carol Ann (and Joel) Williams of Rochester; three grandchildren, Ryan (and Holly) Williams, Kayla (and Perry) Choung and Christopher Williams, all of Rochester; six great grandchildren, Klaira, Octavian, Keyra, Perry Jr., Hadilynne and Leouidas; and one brother-in-law, Earl Klinghagen of New Prague, besides other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Klinghagen.