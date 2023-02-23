Arlene L. Klitzke

Arlene Klitzke, age 98, passed on to glory in Willmar, Minnesota on February 23, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Bertina Carlson, brothers Herlin, Mervin, Laverne Carlson, daughters Judy and husband Jerry Beckman, and Debbie Klitzke. Earl, her loving husband of 73 years preceded her in 2015.

She is survived by daughters Susan (Robert) Brown of Omaha, Nebraska, Marsha (Steven) Helland of Vancouver, Washington, Cindy (James) Werder of Willmar, Minnesota, Penny Smith of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Robin Klitzke of Minneapolis, Minnesota, brother Donald (Bonnie) Carlson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and sister Iva Stockdill of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arlene loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with her family. Summer picnics, Thanksgivings, and especially Christmas celebrations were magical times for us to enjoy.

We remain thankful for those special memories. She is also survived by good friend Gerard Raddemacher of Bellingham, Minnesota.

A private family service will be held later in the year. Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Litchfield, Minnesota or a charity of your choice.