Audrey G. Dean

Audrey Gayle Dean, age 77, of Spicer, passed away June 6th, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 10-11am Wednesday, July 12th at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer followed by the funeral at 11am. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery.

Audrey was born January 21st, 1946 in Willmar, Minnesota. She was baptized at Roseland Reformed Church. She is the daughter of Louis and Hilda (Plowman) Williams. Audrey grew up on the family farm near Svea and graduated in 1964 from Willmar. She furthered her education at the Willmar Vo-Tech.

On September 17th, 1965 she married Vernon Dean. They made their home on Green Lake and were blessed with two children, Todd and Cathy.

Audrey was a pharmacy technician at Rice Hospital for 35 years. She loved her job and enjoyed visiting people that were in the hospital on her lunch breaks. She was an active member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer serving as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and was a part of circle. Audrey was also her daughter’s personal assistant, helping with missions and children’s ministry. She enjoyed baking and cooking and we had many laughs over baked bean jokes. Audrey loved her gardens. There were many trips to the area nurseries with hardly any room left for us to sit on the ride back. We took our last trip on Mother’s Day. But her favorite hobby was spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. Audrey rarely missed an event and was in charge of providing the snacks. She was everybody’s cheerleader. The sunsets and fishing up at Big Lake for the last 30 years will forever be a cherished memory of mom/grandma.

Audrey is survived by her son, Todd (Becky) Dean of Monticello; her daughter, Cathy Plucker of New London; 5 grandchildren, Brandon (Ashley) Dean, Jessica (Chris) Bilben, Billy (Erin) Dean, Ashley (Justin) Magnuson, Nick Plucker; 12 great-grandchildren, Jack, Layla, Lucy, Mary, Jon, Ella, Ben, Sam, Beckett, Nora, Addi, Wesley and one on the way; brothers, Eldon (Shar) Williams of Brooten, Gary (Bonnie) Williams of Willmar; and her two slumber party sisters, Dorothy (Pete) Dykema of Northfield and Deb (Ben) Dykema of Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Ron Plucker.