Barbara Hopkins

Barbara (Rood) Hopkins, age 78, of Rapid City, SD died June 8, 2023.

Barbara was born March 11, 1945, in Willmar, MN, to Henry and Agnes Dokken. She married Arthur Rood September 11, 1965. They had two children, Ruthann and Jeff.

Art and Barb raised their two children on a farm in Arctander township until Artโ€™s death on November 13, 1983.

She married Delbert Hopkins on October 10, 1987, in New London, MN. He had six children, Debbie, Craig (Audrey), Dee Dee (Daryn), Brad, Tookie (Todd), and Chad (Jenn). His children gave Barb more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barb and Del lived many places in central Minnesota until they retired in Longville, MN, where he passed away. Barb enjoyed cooking with all of her grandchildren, fishing and playing games.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ruthann Bach, two granddaughters, Bryanna and Kayla, and great-granddaughter, Nyla; son, Jeff (Kari) Rood, granddaughter, Taryn (Jordan), great-grandson, Mac, three step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Rodney (Jean) Dokken, Mary Benton, Anthony (Jan) Dokken, Roger Dokken and Robert (Sanna) Dokken.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Agnes Dokken; sister, Ila Mae Winslow; and brother, Luverne Dokken.

