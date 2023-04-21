Benita C. Wick, age 86, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, February 28, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home.

Private services will be held at the Bethesda Grand Chapel with interment to follow at St. Clara’s Catholic Cemetery in Clara City. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Benita Clementine Wick was born on July 22, 1936, in Ivanhoe, Minnesota, the daughter of Ben and Clementine (Knofczynski) Nelson. She grew up in Marshall, graduated from Central Catholic High School 1954 and later from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, with a degree in Nursing. On September 3, 1959, Benita was united in marriage to Harold E. Wick. They lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, Crookston, Grand Forks and Austin before moving to Willmar in 1973. Benita was employed at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center as a LPN for over 21 years. She was a member of the Church of St. Mary and was proud of her Catholic Faith. Benita enjoyed reading, watching old movies and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Jeffrey (and Lesa) Wick of Tempe, AZ, and Pam (and Michael) Harguth of Clara City; three grandchildren, Amber (and Austin) Hilbrands, Joshua (and Colee) Harguth and Lily Wick; and one great grandson, Waylon Harguth. Also surviving are two siblings, Brian Nelson of Marshall and Janice (and Michael) Beske of Minneapolis, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold in September of 2022; one son, Randal Wick in 2003 and one brother, James Nelson.