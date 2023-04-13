Bernie M. Roggenbuck was born December 7, 1944, to George and Scholastica (Brotzel) Roggenbuck in Milbank, SD and passed away suddenly on December 27, 2022 at the age of 78 in Willmar, Minnesota. He grew up in Big Stone City, SD, with seven siblings and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He married Elsie Frederick on July 27, 1968 and they were blessed with three daughters. He had a passion for growing tomatoes and flowers and was a great cook. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, three daughters Lee, Vanessa, and Sarah; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers: Jim and Mel (Sandy), sisters: Bettie and Mary, many nieces, nephews, friends and his constant companion, his dog, Jack. There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, April 22nd at 11:00 am at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with interment to follow in the church cemetery.