Betty Dallman, 92, of Albertville, passed way on July 31st at Engel Haus Assisted Living in Albertville. Her celebration of life service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 9th at Word of Peace Lutheran Church (21705 129th Ave North, Rogers, MN 55374) with a visitation and refreshments starting one hour prior to her service. A light lunch will be served at the family’s house following the service (19855 Jasmine Court, Rogers, MN 55374. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Betty B. Dallman was born May 26, 1931, to Harold and Lillie Kile in Lyon County. She worked as a school teacher in Granite Falls for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Stefani (Wayne) Hanson of Brooklyn Park and Melani (Dustin) Amundson of Rogers; grandchildren: Cassandra Hanson of Brooklyn Park, Christian (Abbie) Aamodt of Big Lake, and Noah Amundson of Rogers; great-grandchildren: Raelynn and Brooks.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Dallman, parents, and brother, Gordon (Patricia) Kile.