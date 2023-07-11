Betty Jean Carol Rice, 79, of Willmar, died Friday, July 7th, peacefully in her sleep at the family cabin on Grant Lake, near Alexandria, after an only a weeks-long struggle with an aggressive form of cancer. Her funeral will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 15th, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Spring Creek Cemetery, rural Sunburg. www.hafh.org

Betty Jean Carol (Hauge) Rice was born April 19, 1944, to Horace and Nellie (Johnson) Hauge. She was raised on the family farm in Arctander Township, south of Sunburg. She attended District #54 country school and graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1962. She then met her husband, Darrell Rice, also from the Sunburg area, and they were married on February 16, 1963. They lived near Hamel, for the first years of their marriage before returning home near the rural Murdock/Sunburg area, to purchase a farm and began a dairy operation. They moved to Willmar in 1988 and Betty babysat for several years. She later worked at Jennie-O Foods until Darrell’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2009.

Betty was a natural-born and devoted caregiver who in addition to childcare, gave Darrell many more years of loving care at home.

Betty will be remembered for three specific expressions of love to her family: “drive carefully,” “don’t work too hard,” and “get some rest.” She was so happy to see her nephew, Brian Renville, who she helped raise like a son on the farm during summers of his teenage years. After learning he had driven straight-thru from Utah to see her, she told him to “get some sleep” as he left, and in her final-days she continued to chide her immediate family members that way. She loved the view of the lake from her resting spots and insisted that a picture of it be included in the memorial leaflet. Jody’s annual Mother’s Day gift of a gorgeous fuchsia hung just outside the patio door and she saw hummingbirds flitting around it frequently during her final weeks at the lake.

She specifically dictated her wishes for her service, down to selecting the songs sung today by long-time family friend, Kris Nelson-Jensen. She wanted only cake and coffee and appointed her beloved brother-in-law, Allan Rice, as “bun police” to make sure her girls didn’t expand on her wishes for a simple lunch and service.

Her devotion to and love for family was the heart and soul of her life. She enjoyed a simple and comfortable life in her beloved patio home in Willmar for several happy years after Darrell’s passing. She will always be remembered as a loving and giving woman, but also for her strong-willed personality and “feistiness” as her family lovingly describes it.

She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Rice of Holmes City, and Jody (Dan) Beech of Lake Elmo, and her granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Beech, who were the greatest source of joy in her life! She spoke proudly of them to anyone she encountered over the years. Also surviving are her brothers, Howard (Carol) Hauge of International Falls, Eldon (Marlene) Hauge of Kerkhoven, and Ricky Hauge of Willmar; her sisters, Linda (Ron) Kavanagh of Willmar, and Nancy (Bob) Koob of Longmont, CO, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Darrell, in 2016; her father, Horace Hauge in 1951, when she was seven years old; and parents, Nellie and Rolf Hauge.