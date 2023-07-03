Feb. 21, 1930 - June 30, 2023

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. - Betty Lou Manley, 93, Sauk Rapids, formerly Spicer, Minn., died Friday, June 30, in Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, July 10, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.