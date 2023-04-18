Betty Roelofs

Betty (Link) Roelofs went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5, 2023 at the age of 92. Born March 18, 1931 on a farm near Clara City, MN to Fred and Hattie (Broersma) Link, Betty was the seventh of eleven children. When Betty was 6 years old, the family moved to the “home place” near Renville where she attended local country schools through the sixth grade before attending Central Minnesota Christian School (CMCS) for two years.

On July 12, 1956, Betty married Harvey W. Roelofs at First CRC in Prinsburg, MN. She and Harvey were blessed with two children, Duane and Michelle. Betty took joy in her role as a housewife and mother and enjoyed traveling to Washington State to visit her children and grandchildren.

Betty was a longtime member of First CRC and active in women’s Bible study. She was also very involved in the Prinsburg community and enjoyed attending church socials, sporting events, and CMCS school events as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the CMCS thrift store. Before marriage, Betty helped mothers after childbirth care for their small children. She later worked for Kandiyohi County as a home health aide.

Among the activities she enjoyed, Betty appreciated spending time in her garden, especially with her flowers. She also loved playing cards and games with family and friends. A very competitive player, Betty did not like to lose!

Betty is survived by her husband Harvey; two children: Duane (Ligia) Roelofs of Lynden, WA and Michelle (Victor) Edens of Richland, WA; two grandchildren: Zechariah (Tara) Edens of Seattle, WA and Jordan (Dodge) De Groot of Kennewick, WA; one great-grandson: Bodin De Groot; and three brothers: Gerrit Link of Renville, MN; Fred (Judy) Link of Omaha, NE; and Ben (Tina) Link of Kalamazoo, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Hattie Link; sister Annie Swaving and brother-in-law Dick Swaving; brothers Conrad, Melvin, Clarence, Donald, Harry, and John Link; and sister-in-laws Sophie, Dena, Char, Gladys, and Ruth Link.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Prinsburg, MN.