Beverly Ann Ehret, 86, died on passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Bethesda Grand, Willmar, MN. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 11 am on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Benson, Minnesota, followed by the Memorial service at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Benson City Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters: Susan (Paul) Bredeson of Willmar, MN, Kathy (Mike) Johnson of Benson, MN, and Jenny (Jason) Lindblad of Willmar, MN. Grandchildren: Zachary (Teri) Johnson of Renville, MN, Megan Bredeson of Duluth, MN, Brittany (David) Mugg of St. Michael, MN, Lisa (Nick) Carlson of New London, MN, Adam (Megan) Lindblad of Sioux Falls, SD, Kaitlyn Lindblad and fiancé Omar Lopez of Mankato, MN, Madison Lindblad and special friend Esai Flores of Willmar, MN, and Brooklyn (Tyler) Stegeman of New Bern, NC, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.