Beverly J. Williams

Beverly Joyce Williams (age 80) of Willmar, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, May 31st, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life with Beverly’s friends and family will be from 5pm-7pm on Tuesday, June 6th, at Peterson Brothers’ Funeral Home in Willmar. A private gathering will be at a later date at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers’ Funeral Home.

Beverly (Bev) was born on March 31st, 1943, in Willmar, MN. Bev was the daughter of Herve and Irene (Dale) de Cathelineau. She grew up in Willmar, MN and graduated from Willmar High School, Class of 1961. On April 17th, 1962, Beverly was united in marriage with Dennis (Denny) Burns, where they made a home in New London/Spicer, with 5 children. Beverly worked at numerous businesses throughout the New London/Spicer community, including 1st Bank of New London, Glen Oaks Care Center, Spicer American Legion, The Big Store, Teals, and at Dr. Watzke’s office. Beverly enjoyed reading, history, suspense/thriller movies/shows, playing cards, and was an avid fan of the game show, Jeopardy.

Beverly is survived by five children - Dan (and Toni) Burns of Raymond; David Burns of Cokato; Wayne (and Jacqueline) Burns of Little Falls; Kelly Olmscheid of Willmar; and Amy Burns of Willmar; along with fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret Thomspon of Spicer, and Blanche “Buzzy” Peterson of Spicer; one brother, Louis (and JoAnn) de Cathelineau of North Carolina; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen de Cathelineau of Willmar, and Elaine de Cathelineau of Spicer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both her husbands, one granddaughter (Kourtney), two sisters (Helen and Carol), and five brothers (Donald, David, Paul, Herve Dale, and Stan).