Brian C. Bredberg

November 9, 1958 - March 28, 2023

At the age of 64, Brian Bredberg passed away on March 28, 2023 after many years battling health issues due to Spinoberellar Ataxia. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Bredberg, sister, Sheila Balleck, brother, Mike Bredberg, and nephew, Marc Bredberg, all from the same hereditary disease.

Brian grew up in Svea and Willmar, MN where he went to high school, graduating in 1977. He attended Alexandria Vo-Tech Police Academy and became a police officer in his early 20’s. He then attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with a Marketing/Business degree in 1986. He began his career with Georgia Pacific moving to Sioux Falls, SD where he met the love of his life, Teresa Melsha. They were married on June 29, 1991 after moving to California. Brian then worked for Andersen Windows for 20 years as a Manufacturer’s/Sales Rep. His job took them all over the country from Allentown, PA, San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, to Sacramento, CA in 1999 where he and Teresa made their final home.

When he was younger, Brian loved going hunting and fishing in MN, played many sports, and ran marathons. He enjoyed camping, boating, and long rides in the convertible along the CA coast and wine tasting with his wife and friends. He joined a local wine making group, creating his own special blends with his “Free Spirits” label, and winning several ribbons at the CA State Fair. He and Teresa also enjoyed traveling with drives cross-country and up and down both coasts, cruises to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Tahiti, and trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Brian lived life to the fullest, always upbeat and full of fun, a good and kind man, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, and his brother, Jeff Bredberg (Paula). A Celebration of Life event will be held 2-4 pm May 27, 2023 at the Carlton in Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation.