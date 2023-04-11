Bruce Heymer, 79, of Willmar, died Sunday, April 9th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. His visitation will be from 1-3:00 pm, Saturday, April 15th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be at 4:00 pm, Saturday at Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar.

Memorials will be donated to an organization that can help to find a cure to end Alzheimer’s.

Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Robert Bruce Heymer was born July 29, 1943, in Minneapolis to Jean and Karl Heymer. Bruce grew up near Wayzata on a small hobby farm on Mooney Lake. He graduated from Wayzata High School in 1961, after which he attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.

His father purchased a farm north of Willmar after his retirement and Bruce decided he would join his father in their farming operation. In 1963, Bruce was united in marriage to Diane Ray from Willmar and they had two daughters, Jill and Sarah.

Bruce served on the Dovre Township board for 15 years, was an election judge for 44 years for the both the county and township and for many years was active in the Amateur Radio community.

Bruce and Diane enjoyed traveling, including several trips to Europe and through-out the U.S. Most of all, though, they enjoyed their driving trips to Mexico and were able to explore most of the country over a 35-year period.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters: Jill Heymer (Steve Thoreson), Sarah Giga (Mike); two grandsons: Logan and Hayden Thoreson; and two nephews: Charlie and Peter Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Karl Heymer; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Norrie Jones.